SpaceX super-rocket prototype blows up during test

SpaceX is early in the process of developing its next-generation Starship that the company hopes will eventually take humans to Mars. However, a prototype (SN1) for SpaceX's Starship super-rocket reportedly exploded during a pressure test on February 28.

A video, taken by a resident (SPadre) living near SpaceX's Boca Chica, Texas development facility, showed the SN1 blowing apart during a liquid nitrogen pressure test. A separate videoposted by NASASpaceflight.com shows the Starship SN1's midsection buckle during the trial, shoot upward and then crash to the ground.

The Starship SN1 is a test article for the company's planned Starship and Super Heavy rocket, a massive reusable rocket is designed to fly deep-space missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond. The SN1 is the first of a series of tests articles SpaceX plans to build and test to fine-tune the systems needed to perfect the Starship.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has hinted in the past that these prototypes will be needed to make the Starship vehicle fully functional. On December 27, Musk uploaded a tweet that read; "We're now building flight design of Starship SN1, but each SN will have at least minor improvements, at least through SN20 or so of Starship V1.0."

In September 2019, Musk unveiled the first full-size Starship Mk1 prototype, which later blew its top during cryogenic testing. The aim for Starship is to become a fully-reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo. The spacecraft will be able to carry up to 100 people into deep space and is also intended to carry more than 100 metric tonnes to the Earth's orbit. The first orbital flight for Starship is targeted for 2020.