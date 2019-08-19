SpaceX CEO Elon Musk talks about nuking Mars again

Four years ago, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk had told on a chat show that he plans to nuke the Red Planet and it seems like the idea still features in his bucket list.

While attending ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, Musk had discussed how to make Mars more habitable. That’s when he had floated plans of terraforming, which includes detonating nuclear bombs over its poles to warm up the planet. Musk’s comments on the 2015 show had prompted Colbert to name him “super villain”.



Nuke Mars!

T-shirt soon

Hey babe, fancy a hot date …? @4thFromOurStar

It now seems that Musk, though quiet on this, had never really dropped the plan. He randomly sent out a cryptic tweet on August 15 that read: “Nuke Mars!”. This was followed by yet another cryptic tweet that read: “T-shirt soon”.

The doyen of space technology had plans to create two miniature stars at each pole of Mars, which would vaporise the water trapped as ice, releasing C02, and creating a greenhouse effect. While it cannot be told for certain if

Musk is serious about his plans to drop thermonuclear bombs on Mars, his attempts to execute it will definitely be met with much protests and scepticism.

For instance, there are several scientists who constantly question if terraforming efforts are ethical, according to reports by Space.com. Thus, debates over whether humans have the right to transform another planet, are bound to arise, especially since there are speculations that Mars may support other forms of life.

Moreover, there are also concerns over the efficacy of the strategy. A study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy last year, which concluded that the Red Planet doesn't have enough carbon dioxide to achieve the desired warming. The researchers said there is no technology available at the moment that can successfully terraform Mars.

Some other scientists, however, are of the opinion that attempts to terraform Mars may even prove disastrous and not just ineffective. Climate scientist Michael Mann of Penn State University said, if the process backfires, it could trigger a “phenomenon called the nuclear winter, similar to what led to the extinction of dinosaurs. This can generate so much dust that a significant amount of incoming sunlight can get blocked out, cooling down the planet”.