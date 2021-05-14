Space tourist guide, 3D lab meat scientist: Bank Of America’s strategist suggests jobs of the future

Seemingly overnight, the world had to come to terms with the new normal as the coronavirus pandemic put our normal lives to test. Even organizations with more traditional workplace cultures, had to direct staff to work remotely in an effort to keep employees healthy and slow the spread of the coronavirus. In such times, the technology has been a saviour of sorts.

As the virus continues to alter our previous lifestyle and increases our dependency on technology, a CNBC report, brings forward a recently published Bank of America’s “Future of Work” report, referring to World Economic Forum findings revealing that nearly two-thirds of children now starting school will work in jobs that have not even been invented yet.

The Bank of America strategists who authored the report pointed out that many next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, augmented and virtual reality, are still in their infancy.

According to Bank of America equity strategist Felix Tran, who was the lead author of the report, here are a few examples of possible jobs of the future, based on the insights in this report and previous thematic research carried out by the investment bank as per CNBC's report.

>> Space tourist guide — In his report, author Tran explained that the commercialization of space was emerging and that more private citizens would likely want to fly into space, which would need tour guides to monitor safety standards. Coincidentally, Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

Blue Origin also said it will offer one seat on the first flight to the winning bidder of a five-week online auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to the space firm's foundation.

>> 3D lab meat scientist — As cultured meat finds a spot in the market, Tran explained that food engineers would be needed to grow and monitor the meat in petri dishes. Last year, Lab-grown chicken made by US start-up Eat Just made its historic culinary debut on December 19 at restaurant 1880 in Singapore, after the country became the first to approve the sale of cultured meat which are cultivated without slaughtering any animals.

>> Agriculture rewilding strategists — Tran said, "Strategically using farmland and forestry to capture carbon is one way to minimize emissions, so there will need to be workers in the future who can plan how to repurpose land."

>> Climate geoengineers — Future scientists may be tasked with finding a way to rapidly cool the planet using stratospheric chemicals, Tran was quoted saying. For example, volcanic eruptions emit gases and particles like sulphur dioxide which has a cooling effect on the Earth. So spraying sulphate like a “man-made” eruption could also cause cooling, according to research cited in a previous BofA note, reported CNBC.

>> Non-bias ethical algorithm programmer — “Big tech is not as diverse and inclusive as you think and robots don’t have morality like humans,” said Tran, meaning workers will be needed to develop an AI code of ethics. According to CNBC's report, BofA said in a previous piece of thematic research that the “diversity and inclusion technology” market was growing rapidly, citing WEF data that it had an overall estimated market size of around $100 million in 2019.

>>In his report, Tran pointed out that personal data is increasingly at risk from a cyberattack, so there will be a need of workers specialized in preventing these issues.