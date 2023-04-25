This country will pay a monthly allowance to young people suffering from ‘hikikomori’

South Korea is planning to pay a monthly allowance to reclusive youngsters in an attempt to help them socialise more. According to The Independent, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family in Seoul has announced a monthly allowance of 650,000 won (Rs 40,000 approximately) for people between the ages of 9 to 24 who suffer from extreme social withdrawal.

The programme is aimed at combating ‘hikikomori’ – the Japanese term for people living in extreme isolation. According to the Korea Institute for Health and Affairs, as many as 350,000 people in South Korea aged between 19 and 39 are affected by isolation and loneliness.

The government is hoping its monthly allowance programme will help these youngsters leave the house and socialise with their peers. The new measures will also offer education, job and health support. Under the new policy, the government will also pay for certain cosmetic surgeries to correct people’s physical appearances – for example, if they have a scar they “feel ashamed of.”

The increased social withdrawal of young people in South Korea has been attributed to the country’s high-pressure job market, competitive education system, a relatively high youth unemployment rate and focus on physical appearances, among other factors. The issue was only exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This policy is fundamentally a welfare measure," Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University in Seoul, told Bloomberg. "While it's good to try various approaches to boost the working-age population, it cannot be seen as a long-term solution to fix the population problem here."

