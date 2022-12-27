South Korea reports first death from ‘brain-eating amoeba’

(Representative image)

South Korea reported its first case of infection from Naegleria fowleri or ‘brain-eating amoeba’ on Monday. Authorities confirmed that a 50-year-old man from South Korea died after returning from a trip to Thailand. He had been infected with Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that causes a brain infection which is usually fatal.

Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism that lives in warm freshwater – it is typically found in ponds, lakes and hot springs. If inhaled up the nose, it can cause brain infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The infection is almost always fatal – according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, only 4 out of 154 people in the United States have survived infection from 1962 to 2021.

South Korea’s Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) confirmed that a national died last Wednesday after being hospitalised for a week, The Strait Times reported. KDCA confirmed the cause of death by conducting genetic tests on three types of pathogens causing Naegleria fowleri.

PAM is caused only if the pathogen enters a person’s body through the nose and travels up to the brain along the olfactory nerve. Drinking contaminated water does not lead to infection.

Once infected, the disease progresses rapidly. The first stage is marked by severe headaches, fever, nausea and vomiting. In the second stage, the infected person can experience hallucinations, seizures and can slip into a coma.

The KDCA has asked people to refrain from swimming in neighbourhoods where the disease has broken out.