MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

South African woman gives birth to 10 babies, may set world record

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, has claimed to have given birth to ten babies – seven boys and three girls. According to her husband, the babies were delivered by a caesarean section surgery at a hospital in Pretoria on June 7.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST

A South African woman has given birth to ten babies. This will set a new world record for the largest-ever live births if doctors confirm it. The development comes a month after a woman named Halima Cisse from Mali gave birth to nine babies in Morocco.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, has claimed to have given birth to ten babies – seven boys and three girls. According to her husband Tebogo Tsotetsi, the babies were delivered by a caesarean section surgery at a hospital in Pretoria on June 7.

Doctors had reportedly initially told Sithole that she was pregnant with six babies. But they later found out that she is to give birth to eight babies. They realised that she was pregnant with 10 babies only after the surgery was done.

Gosiame Sithole and her husband Tsotetsi are already parents to six-year-old twins and Tsotetsi is currently unemployed. However, after the decuplets were born, he reportedly told journalists at local media outlet Pretoria News that he is “happy” and “emotional”.

Tsotetsi said: “It is seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much.”

Close

Related stories

Although the couple claims that the pregnancy was natural, extreme multiple births are often a result of fertility treatments. Such unusual multiple births usually take place when multiple fertilised embryos are inserted into the womb to be doubly sure of the woman getting pregnant.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #South Africa #world record
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey