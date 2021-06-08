South African woman gives birth to 10 babies, may set world record

A South African woman has given birth to ten babies. This will set a new world record for the largest-ever live births if doctors confirm it. The development comes a month after a woman named Halima Cisse from Mali gave birth to nine babies in Morocco.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, has claimed to have given birth to ten babies – seven boys and three girls. According to her husband Tebogo Tsotetsi, the babies were delivered by a caesarean section surgery at a hospital in Pretoria on June 7.

Doctors had reportedly initially told Sithole that she was pregnant with six babies. But they later found out that she is to give birth to eight babies. They realised that she was pregnant with 10 babies only after the surgery was done.

Gosiame Sithole and her husband Tsotetsi are already parents to six-year-old twins and Tsotetsi is currently unemployed. However, after the decuplets were born, he reportedly told journalists at local media outlet Pretoria News that he is “happy” and “emotional”.

Tsotetsi said: “It is seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much.”

Although the couple claims that the pregnancy was natural, extreme multiple births are often a result of fertility treatments. Such unusual multiple births usually take place when multiple fertilised embryos are inserted into the womb to be doubly sure of the woman getting pregnant.