Sourav Ganguly has not resigned from BCCI, says he's 'planning to start something new'

In a cryptic tweet Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he's planning to start something which he feels will help a lot of people minutes before the BCCI clarified that he has not resigned from his post as President of the cricket board.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you," Ganguly tweeted.

"I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

The BCCI President, however, did not reveal what he has been planning.

This comes amid speculations of him resigning from the BCCI. But the Secretary of the Indian cricket board, Jay Shah, told news agency ANI that Sourav Ganguly has not resigned.

Ganguly became the BCCI president in late 2019 and continues to hold the position.