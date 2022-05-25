English
    'Sorry' painted all over Bengaluru school wall, surrounding streets. See pics

    The police has also combed through CCTV footage of the area to find two bike-borne men. Efforts are underway to identify and trace them.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

    "Sorry" was painted in bold red letters all over the school's stairs, walls and surrounding streets. (Image credit: ANI)


    On Wednesday, Bengaluru woke up to pictures of "sorry" painted in red across the premises of a private school in the Sunkadakatte area.

    The police and the school authorities believe it to be the handiwork of some students may be upset that their problems were not being addressed.

    The police has also combed through CCTV footage of the area to find two bike-borne men. Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru told news agency ANI, "Two bike-borne men were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them."

    According to a report in Deccan Herald, the CCTV footage showed two men on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery executives. The men then take paint out of the bag and paint "sorry" in big bold red letters all over the school walls, stairs and the surrounding streets.

    Twitter, however, handled the incident in a lighter vein and wondered what the message could actually mean. Here are a few of the reactions:




    Painting over public and private property like this is considered an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfiguration) Act.

    (With inputs from ANI)

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bangalore #Bengaluru #sorry
    first published: May 25, 2022 07:34 pm
