'Sorry' painted all over Bengaluru school wall, surrounding streets. See pics

"Sorry" was painted in bold red letters all over the school's stairs, walls and surrounding streets.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru woke up to pictures of "sorry" painted in red across the premises of a private school in the Sunkadakatte area.

The police and the school authorities believe it to be the handiwork of some students may be upset that their problems were not being addressed.



Karnataka | 'Sorry' painted all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Sunkadakatte

Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them: Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/mbrbznwu7x — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

The police has also combed through CCTV footage of the area to find two bike-borne men. Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru told news agency ANI, "Two bike-borne men were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them."

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the CCTV footage showed two men on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery executives. The men then take paint out of the bag and paint "sorry" in big bold red letters all over the school walls, stairs and the surrounding streets.

Painting over public and private property like this is considered an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfiguration) Act.

(With inputs from ANI)





