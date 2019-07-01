App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soon, you can volunteer to help the distressed through BMC's RainDost service

RainDost will bring together Mumbaikars who want to volunteer to host people during an and align them to a cohesive list

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
Representational Image

Every monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faces public ire for not getting the city adequately prepared for rains. Starting June, the Maximum City sees torrential rainfall every year that leads to frequent flooding; potholes and open nullahs add to the woe. Several deaths are also reported every year, mostly due to potholes and open manholes.

Several lives were also lost during the August 2017 deluge that had brought the city to a standstill. The only bright side to the unfortunate incident was the number of Mumbaikars who selflessly came forward to offer help to strangers stranded on the roads.

Social media sites were rife with messages pouring in from helpful citizens who threw their gates open for anyone who needed shelter.

Close

Probably taking a cue from that, the city’s civic body has planned to roll out a special service during monsoons this year, which will likely tap in service of similar volunteers to help those in distress. They announced it on social media when a Twitter user by the name of Mehul Gohil extended his help to those left stranded in Vile Parle.

related news

He wrote: “Hello! If you are anywhere around VileParle(e) and stuck in #MumbaiRains then I can offer you food, shelter, wifi & furry friends company. Just a DM away!”

To this, the official Twitter handle of BMC replied: “Thank you so much for offering help Mr Mehul. Citizens like you are an asset & we truly appreciate your gesture. We are soon rolling out the #RainDost request bringing together Mumbaikars who want to volunteer to host people in an emergency & align them to a cohesive list.”

They further tweeted that they would share the details of the email id to avail this service soon.

Apart from this, the civic body has directed all deputy municipal commissioners, assistant municipal commissioners, and ward officers to available at the BMC headquarters from June 9 to 11, when the city is supposed to see torrential rains, as per a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has additionally made special rescue and relief work arrangements to make sure people stranded on the streets return home safe.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also be stationed at Parel CIDM to manage relief and rescue operations within the city limit, said a report by India Today.

To look after relief and rescue work in the eastern suburbs, one team of the NDRF will be posted at Mankhurd fire station, while another team will be posted at the Andheri Sports Complex for the western suburbs.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #BMC #Mumbai Rains

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.