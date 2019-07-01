Soon, you can volunteer to help the distressed through BMC's RainDost service

Every monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faces public ire for not getting the city adequately prepared for rains. Starting June, the Maximum City sees torrential rainfall every year that leads to frequent flooding; potholes and open nullahs add to the woe. Several deaths are also reported every year, mostly due to potholes and open manholes.

Several lives were also lost during the August 2017 deluge that had brought the city to a standstill. The only bright side to the unfortunate incident was the number of Mumbaikars who selflessly came forward to offer help to strangers stranded on the roads.

Social media sites were rife with messages pouring in from helpful citizens who threw their gates open for anyone who needed shelter.

Probably taking a cue from that, the city’s civic body has planned to roll out a special service during monsoons this year, which will likely tap in service of similar volunteers to help those in distress. They announced it on social media when a Twitter user by the name of Mehul Gohil extended his help to those left stranded in Vile Parle.



He wrote: “Hello! If you are anywhere around VileParle(e) and stuck in #MumbaiRains then I can offer you food, shelter, wifi & furry friends company. Just a DM away!”To this, the official Twitter handle of BMC replied: “Thank you so much for offering help Mr Mehul. Citizens like you are an asset & we truly appreciate your gesture. We are soon rolling out the #RainDost request bringing together Mumbaikars who want to volunteer to host people in an emergency & align them to a cohesive list.”

They further tweeted that they would share the details of the email id to avail this service soon.

Apart from this, the civic body has directed all deputy municipal commissioners, assistant municipal commissioners, and ward officers to available at the BMC headquarters from June 9 to 11, when the city is supposed to see torrential rains, as per a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has additionally made special rescue and relief work arrangements to make sure people stranded on the streets return home safe.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also be stationed at Parel CIDM to manage relief and rescue operations within the city limit, said a report by India Today.

To look after relief and rescue work in the eastern suburbs, one team of the NDRF will be posted at Mankhurd fire station, while another team will be posted at the Andheri Sports Complex for the western suburbs.