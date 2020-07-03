Soon, Rs 93 lakhs would buy a balloon journey to the edge of space

Space Perspective, a company based in the United States, plans to offer balloon rides from Earth to the edge of space by 2021. The Florida-based startup will be arranging these trips on a balloon called the Spaceship Neptune that will take people on a six-hour joyride to the edge of space within a few years.

While the company has not decided on the ticket prices yet, they plan to sell each ticket initially for around $1,25,000, i.e., around Rs 93 lakh. The space balloon will travel “three times higher than a commercial airliner flies”, or about one lakh feet above the Earth.

According to the company’s website, Spaceship Neptune will be flown by a pilot, who will take eight passengers to the edge of space – a place where only 20 people have been to so far. The space balloon, which is touted to be the size of a football stadium, will be equipped with a refreshment bar and a lavatory "that has the best view known in the universe."

“Spaceship Neptune will carry people and research payloads on a two-hour gentle ascent above 99 percent of the Earth’s atmosphere to 1,00,000 feet, where it cruises above the Earth for up to two hours allowing passengers to share their experience via social media and with their fellow explorers,” the website stated.

The massive space balloon’s test flight – without any crew members – is scheduled in early 2021, according to a CNN report. The US company plans to launch it from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Alaska.

Jane Poynter, Founder, Space Perspective, said: “We’re committed to fundamentally changing the way people have access to space -- both to perform much-needed research to benefit life on Earth, as well as to affect how we view and interact with our planet. Today, it is more crucial than ever to see Earth as a planet, a spaceship for all humanity and our global biosphere.”