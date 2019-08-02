App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony's PS4 Tournaments brings you one step closer to becoming a competitive gamer

Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes and in-game items and credit.

Carlsen Martin

In the last two decades, gaming has gone from being a hobby to a competitive sport. Gaming is one of the biggest entertainment markets in the world, and tens of millions of dollars change hands every year during E-sports tournaments. However, only a handful of gamers make it to the top to compete at the highest level.

Sony is attempting to change this by giving more players an opportunity to earn money playing video games. The Japanese console maker recently announced new seasonal PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series. The tournament is an online competition and will be open to all PlayStation 4 owners. The tournament will also feature organised events including AAA titles with several prizes to win, including cash and in-game rewards.

The PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series gives you a chance to repeatedly compete in favourite games. Sony is also taking steps to ensure a level playing field, ensuring only players of similar skills will be matched against each other. Players can earn rewards by progressing through different stages.

Every season features three stages of the competition. You will have to start out at Stage 1 – For Mortal Kombat 11, a player will have to win three out four matches to advance to the next stage. Winning in Stage 2 will allow you to proceed to Stage 3 and give you a shot at the championship title.

Prizes during the tournament are rewarded based on progression; the value ` to cash prizes and in-game currently, there’s a lot on offer for participants.

The game roasters currently include AAA titles like Warface, Battlefield V, Mortal Kombat 11, and FIFA 20. The PS4 Challenger Series kicks off on the 6th of August with Mortal Kombat 11. Sony confirms that any person who possesses a PS4 can compete in the tournament.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #gaming #Sony

