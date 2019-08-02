Sony's PS4 Tournaments brings you one step closer to becoming a competitive gamer

In the last two decades, gaming has gone from being a hobby to a competitive sport. Gaming is one of the biggest entertainment markets in the world, and tens of millions of dollars change hands every year during E-sports tournaments. However, only a handful of gamers make it to the top to compete at the highest level.



Introducing PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series: https://t.co/AVqHF4289T Mortal Kombat 11 kicks things off, with more games on the way. Enter straight from your own PS4! pic.twitter.com/NhyIOrQHzZ

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) 1 August 2019

Sony is attempting to change this by giving more players an opportunity to earn money playing video games. The Japanese console maker recently announced new seasonal PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series. The tournament is an online competition and will be open to all PlayStation 4 owners. The tournament will also feature organised events including AAA titles with several prizes to win, including cash and in-game rewards.

The PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series gives you a chance to repeatedly compete in favourite games. Sony is also taking steps to ensure a level playing field, ensuring only players of similar skills will be matched against each other. Players can earn rewards by progressing through different stages.

Every season features three stages of the competition. You will have to start out at Stage 1 – For Mortal Kombat 11, a player will have to win three out four matches to advance to the next stage. Winning in Stage 2 will allow you to proceed to Stage 3 and give you a shot at the championship title.

