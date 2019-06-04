Sony's Playstation Sale set to commence on June 7

Sony’s biggest PlayStation sale is coming to Indian shores on the 7th of June 2019. Sony is taking advantage of the hype and excitement surrounding E3, offering discounts on different products.

The PlayStation Days of Play Sale is set to see discounts on tons of games, consoles, and accessories. So, let’s take a look at everything PS4 that’s going on sale on the June 7.

Sony is cutting the price of its annual PlayStation Plus subscription from Rs 4,439 down to Rs 3,107. IGN India claims that the PS Plus subscription is set to see a price hike in India, making it an excellent time to lock in a one-year subscription. The PS Plus subscription will get you access to some of the latest AAA titles available on the platform.

Some discounts are coming to PlayStation accessories as well. Take, for instance, the VR Starter Park, which can be purchased at Rs 24,630 down from Rs 28,580. The DualShock 4 controller also gets a price cut, starting at Rs 4050 instead of Rs 5050.



Marvel's Spider-Man

Shadow of the Colossus

God of War 4

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition

Detroit: Become Human

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Minecraft

God of War 3 Remastered

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

DriveClub VR

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted Collection

InFamous: Second Son



Some of the biggest PlayStation 4 games are also getting price cuts –Sony is also launching a limited edition PS4 1TB console with iconic PlayStation shapes embossed in silver onto a Steel Black chassis and a matching DualShock 4 wireless joystick.