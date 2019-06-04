App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony's Playstation Sale set to commence on June 7

Sony is also launching a limited edition 1TB PS4.

Carlsen Martin
Sony’s biggest PlayStation sale is coming to Indian shores on the 7th of June 2019. Sony is taking advantage of the hype and excitement surrounding E3, offering discounts on different products.

The PlayStation Days of Play Sale is set to see discounts on tons of games, consoles, and accessories. So, let’s take a look at everything PS4 that’s going on sale on the June 7.

Sony is cutting the price of its annual PlayStation Plus subscription from Rs 4,439 down to Rs 3,107. IGN India claims that the PS Plus subscription is set to see a price hike in India, making it an excellent time to lock in a one-year subscription. The PS Plus subscription will get you access to some of the latest AAA titles available on the platform.

Some discounts are coming to PlayStation accessories as well. Take, for instance, the VR Starter Park, which can be purchased at Rs 24,630 down from Rs 28,580. The DualShock 4 controller also gets a price cut, starting at Rs 4050 instead of Rs 5050.

Some of the biggest PlayStation 4 games are also getting price cuts –

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man

  2. Shadow of the Colossus

  3. God of War 4

  4. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

  6. Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition

  7. Detroit: Become Human

  8. Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition

  9. Minecraft

  10. God of War 3 Remastered

  11. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

  12. DriveClub VR

  13. The Last of Us Remastered

  14. Uncharted Collection

  15. InFamous: Second Son

Sony is also launching a limited edition PS4 1TB console with iconic PlayStation shapes embossed in silver onto a Steel Black chassis and a matching DualShock 4 wireless joystick.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #gaming #Sony #Technology

