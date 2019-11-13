Sony Xperia 3 images leak online; may sport Snapdragon 865 SoC, CinemaWide OLED panel

Sony’s mobile division has been underperforming in recent years, with 2019 being no exception. The Japanese tech giant had a weak third quarter in 2019 with sales down 32 percent. Sony’s 2019 lineup introduced a new form factor for smartphones with the 21:9 aspect ratio, but that didn’t help it match competitors like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus.

Despite the slowdown in sales, Sony isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. The company is reportedly working on its flagship smartphone, which could be called the Xperia 3. The device was recently spotted in renders, revealing the front and right side of the handset. The phone is already expected to pack the upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC and will feature a CinemaWide OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The leaked images indicate thicker top and bottom bezels with no notch or pop-up selfie camera — Sony’s current Xperia flagship sports a 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The rumoured Xperia 3 could maintain the high resolution, while simultaneously jumping on the 90Hz bandwagon. It also looks like the Xperia 3 features a fingerprint reader on the side and the barely visible camera bump points to a circular camera module.

We can also expect the Xperia 3 to arrive in an LTE and 5G variant. Sony recently teased images taken with a new IMX686 sensor on Webio, which could be integrated into the upcoming Xperia 3.