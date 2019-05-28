Sony set to introduce cross-gen play on the next-gen PlayStation 5

Sony seems to be focusing on improving backward compatibility for the PlayStation 5. The next-generation Sony console could offer cross-gen play with the PlayStation 4.

PlayStation heads indicated a new cross-gen play feature could be coming to the PS5 during a Sony Investor Relations Day 2019 Q&A session. The new feature will allow cross-gen play with PlayStation 4 players through the PlayStation 5’s backward compatibility feature, suggesting that users playing PS4 games on their PlayStation 5 would be able to compete online with PlayStation 4 users.

According to Jim Ryan, CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment: “Backwards compatibility in a networked era is something that’s incredibly powerful. The gaming community is somewhat tribal in its nature, backwards compatibility gives us the opportunity to migrate that community from PlayStation 4 to next-gen, using the ability to play the PS4 games that they have on their next-generation console [with] groups of 10, 20, 50 gamers. We see this, given the size of the community that we’ve been able to accumulate over all these years on PS4, as a really critical success factor for us - we think it’s really important.”

As it stands, cross-gen play sounds like an exciting addition to the PS5’s already growing list of impressive features. The step seems like a very positive move by Sony, in a way, it can be rewarding to PS4 users, and a great step in the right direction by the tech giant.

One of the reasons backward compatibility didn’t take off on the PS4 is because the console was built on different architecture as compared to the PS3.

The PS5, on the other hand, is built on the same architecture as the PlayStation 4, which will make backward compatibility easier. It also makes it easier for PS4 users to sell their old console to offset some of the cost of a new PS5.