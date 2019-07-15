Sony reportedly launching Xperia 20 smartphone with Snapdragon 712 SoC

Sony’s cinema-wide aspect ratio is one of the exciting features that debuted on smartphones in 2019. The Japanese smartphone maker launched the Xperia 1 flagship and Xperia 10 mid-range smartphone at MWC 2019 as the first phones to offer the pocket cinema experience. However, new rumours suggest another Xperia smartphone might launch sooner than expected.

The possible Xperia 2 or Xperia 20 is likely to debut at IFA 2019 in September. According to a report by IThome, the new Sony phone will likely debut as the Xperia 20 with 6.0-inch FHD+ display and a similar cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio we see on the Xperia 10 and flagship Xperia 1.

On the performance end, the rumoured Xperia handset is expected to sport a Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. On the storage front, the upcoming Xperia smartphone could offer both 64GB and 128GB variants. The possible Xperia 20 will likely get a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The IThome report also suggests that the new Xperia phone will also feature thick bezels on the top and bottom, similar to the other two Xperia smartphones that launched this year.

While there’s no confirmation that Sony will launch the next Xperia device in the fall this year, there is confirmation that the device will not make its way to Indian shores. The Japanese tech giant has begun winding up its smartphone business in several countries around the world.

Sony is currently focusing on Japan, Europe, Taiwan and Hong Kong for its mobile business. The company has already decided to end the sale of smartphones in India, citing the areas mentioned above as critical regions to ensure profitability in its smartphone business. Sony has also switched the location of its manufacturing plant from Beijing to Thailand.

It will be interesting to see how Sony price the upcoming Xperia smartphone, especially considering the competition seems to be heating up in the mid-range market.