Sony launches Xperia 8 with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 21:9 screen, two cameras and IP65/68 rating

Sony recently launched the Xperia 8 in Japan. Despite the brand's lack of popularity in global markets, Sony still maintains a strong presence in its home market in Japan. The Xperia 8 is the latest addition to its mid-range smartphone portfolio, following the Xperia 10. The Xperia 8 is priced at 54,000 Yen (Roughly Rs 36,000) and will available to Japanese consumers late October.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s latest addition to the Xperia lineup.

The Xperia 8 is equipped with a Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The battery features a 2,760 mAh capacity with 18W fast charging support. The Xperia 8 sports a 6-inch FHD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back. The device runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

In optics, Sony has opted for a 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture. The thick bezel on the top of the screen houses an 8-megapixel front camera.

Lastly, the phone is certified water and dustproof with an IP65/68 rating, while the 3.5mm headphone jack features LDAC for high-res audio. The Xperia 8 will be available in white, blue, orange, and black colours.

Judging by its spec sheet and price tag, the Xperia 8 is rather expensive. The Snapdragon 630 SoC is a dated chip and generally found on devices in India that start from Rs 8,000. Moreover, the Xperia 8 also gets an LCD panel over the more accurate AMOLED screens.