App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony issues warning of PS5 price hike if the Trump administration expands tariffs of Chinese goods

The expansion of tariffs on Chinese goods would directly impact American consumers and jobs.

Carlsen Martin

Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 console may be far from a launch, but it could be the most impressive and possibly the most expensive yet. The Wall Street Journal reported; Sony has warned that the price of the upcoming console could go up if President Trump’s administration goes ahead with higher tariffs on more Chinese exports.

The Trump administration has already raised taxes from 10 to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports, an increase of 15 percent. The decision to expand tariffs to an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods would include Chinese-made video game devices. Considering contract manufacturers in China account for most of the PlayStations production, Sony will have no choice but to increase the price of the PS5.

Last month, the three biggest players – Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo – teamed up to issue a statement against the proposed tariffs. In the letter to the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, the console makers claim that the tariffs proposed would significantly disrupt business, but American consumers and small business – primarily video game developers – would take the biggest hit. The letter also details that the expansion of tariffs on Chinese goods would directly impact American consumers, shifting approximately $840 million in cost on to the consumer and could put about 200,000 American jobs at risk.

Close

According to the Wall Street Journal’s report, Sony is weighing up its options in preparation for the tariff expansions, including passing on some of the production cost to the customer. Sony’s financial chief Hiroki Totoki said, “We believe, and therefore have told the U.S. government, that higher tariffs would ultimately damage the U.S. economy.”

related news

The Trump administrations additional tariffs could pressure video game makers into shifting the manufacturing of their consoles outside China. Nintendo has already begun moving production of the new Switch models to Southeast Asia.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Microsoft #Sony

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.