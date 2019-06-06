Sony CEO confirms new details on the next-gen PlayStation 5

Sony’s next-gen gaming console won’t make an appearance in 2019, while the company is skipping on E3, but a few more details of the PlayStation 5 have recently been confirmed by CEO, Jim Ryan.

The PS5 will incorporate a faster SSD as opposed to the slower HDD on the PS4. The next-gen console will also support 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate. The 120Hz support will offer a much smoother look on displays that can handle the faster speed. Considering the PS5 will pack serious hardware, you can expect games to run on 4K settings past the regular 60fps you usually get on the latest titles at that resolution.

You’ll also be able to transfer game saves between console generations, allowing you to pick up where you last left off, regardless of the console. According to a report by CNET, Ryan is committed to offering the PlayStation faithful “cross-generation play.” This will effectively bring PlayStation 5 and PS4 players together online.

In an interview with CNET, Ryan said: "The community has never been bigger, and it's never been more engaged. A lot of people we brought in, in 2013, are still with us. And the amount of time and money they invest in the platform is very humbling."

Sony’s next generation gaming console is set to make its debut in 2020. Sony officials have also confirmed that the new console will feature an eight-core CPU based on AMD’s Ryzen architecture, while the console will also get 8K graphics support courtesy of AMD Radeon graphics.

The other previously confirmed detail was regarding the PS5’s ability to support real-time ray tracing. It is also interesting to see how Sony’s deal with Microsoft for cloud gaming factors into the new PlayStation console.