Sony brings the pocket cinema experience to the US as India continues to wait

Sony recently began shipment of its Xperia 1 flagship handset in the United States. The Xperia 1 promises an on-the-go cinema experience. Sony is claiming the device will offer the ultimate pocket-sized entertainment experience.

Unlike other handsets, the Xperia 1 packs a 21:9 aspect ratio, but that’s just scratching the surface. Sony has opted for a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display on the Xperia 1. Sony has optimised several apps to work seamlessly on the cinema wide aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 1644 x 3840 pixels resolution and delivers 643 pixels per inch, making it the sharpest in the market.

Sony’s flagship OLED display also features a Creator Mode colour space certified by Netflix engineers to deliver an accurate viewing experience. The Xperia 1 also features Dolby Atmos tuning, excellent stereo speakers and aptX lossless audio codec along with Bluetooth 5.0 to make up for the lack of a headphone jack.

In terms of camera, the Xperia 1 sports a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel sensors: Primary, Ultra-wide and Telephoto. Sony’s flagship handset utilises an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

The 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Xperia 1 will get any work done quickly and efficiently. Unlike other flagship handsets from Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus, the Xperia 1 only comes in one variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage.

The Sony Xperia 1 is equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery with fast charging support. And, while the 7nm processor and Android 9.0 Pie should be enough to get you through the day on a 3,300 mAh battery, it does seem like a let down considering the Xperia 1 is touted as a phone for entertainment.

The Sony Xperia 1 starts at $949.99 (Approx. Rs 65,500), and while the Japanese tech giant hasn’t confirmed any news about an India release, we’re hoping to test out the “pocket cinema” experience first-hand.