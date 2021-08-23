Sony battling leaked trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Twitter breaks into Tom Holland meme fest

Tom Holland had previously goofed up when he let out unannounced sequels, endings and plot details in interviews for Marvel movies.

A video claiming to be the trailer of the upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been doing the rounds on social media.

In response, Sony studios immediately moved to block all such posts alleging a copyright statement. Multiple videos uploaded by several accounts showed the message: “This video contains content from Sony Pictures Movie and Shows, who has blocked it on copyright grounds."

The leaked video is a poor quality recording of a recording on a mobile phone with a watermark across the screen.

While Sony has taken up the battle against the internet to take down the leaked trailer of the upcoming movie, Twitter broke into a meme fest with reminding of Tom Holland’s past blunders. Holland had previously goofed up when he let out unannounced sequels, endings and plot details in interviews for Marvel movies.



Tom Holland posts a cryptic message: “You ain’t ready!” pic.twitter.com/dz9j4f8XYp

— Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) August 23, 2021

After the leak, Holland posted a cryptic message on his Instagram that read “You ain’t ready”. It is believed the Sony may soon release the trailer to douse the fire that the leaked video has created.

'Spider–Man: No Way Home' is set to arrive in theatres on December 17 worldwide.

Here are the funniest Tom Holland memes on Twitter:



Posting a picture of a sad tom holland everyday till we get a FULL EDITED no way home trailer from Sony themselves day 97 pic.twitter.com/w3ToMepWlb August 23, 2021





Tom Holland when he didn’t leak the trailer: pic.twitter.com/8PehXGWp4J

— Anna ✡︎ | waiting for NWH (@tomspeterx) August 22, 2021



#SpiderManNoWayHome

Tom Holland Tom seeing he

realizing that the wasn’t the one

nwh trailer got leaked to leak it pic.twitter.com/o1E5SA2uJi — soph ♡’s nikki ⧗ fame era x3? (@TSTARKSDAUGHTER) August 22, 2021





Tom Holland when Kevin Feige calls to ask how the Spider-Man trailer leaked #SpiderManNoWayHome

pic.twitter.com/dZsg3gY6By

— Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) August 23, 2021