MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Sony battling leaked trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Twitter breaks into Tom Holland meme fest

The leaked video of the trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is a poor quality recording of a recording on a mobile phone with a watermark across the screen.

Smriti Chaudhary
August 23, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Tom Holland had previously goofed up when he let out unannounced sequels, endings and plot details in interviews for Marvel movies.

Tom Holland had previously goofed up when he let out unannounced sequels, endings and plot details in interviews for Marvel movies.


A video claiming to be the trailer of the upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been doing the rounds on social media.

In response, Sony studios immediately moved to block all such posts alleging a copyright statement. Multiple videos uploaded by several accounts showed the message: “This video contains content from Sony Pictures Movie and Shows, who has blocked it on copyright grounds."

The leaked video is a poor quality recording of a recording on a mobile phone with a watermark across the screen.

While Sony has taken up the battle against the internet to take down the leaked trailer of the upcoming movie, Twitter broke into a meme fest with reminding of Tom Holland’s past blunders. Holland had previously goofed up when he let out unannounced sequels, endings and plot details in interviews for Marvel movies.

After the leak, Holland posted a cryptic message on his Instagram that read “You ain’t ready”. It is believed the Sony may soon release the trailer to douse the fire that the leaked video has created.

Close

Related stories

'Spider–Man: No Way Home' is set to arrive in theatres on December 17 worldwide.

Here are the funniest Tom Holland memes on Twitter:





Smriti Chaudhary
Tags: #Sony #Spider-Man #Tom Holland #trending
first published: Aug 23, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.