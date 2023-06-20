Sonu Sood meets man selling corn, turns matchmaker for him. Viral video

Sonu Sood with man selling corn in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on twitter.com/@SonuSood).

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his philanthropic gestures, recently shared a post on Twitter in which he was seen interacting with a corn seller.

The corn seller, who was identified as Shesh Prakash Nishad from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, sold corn for a living in Himachal Pradesh. Sood was seen speaking to the man about the cost of the corn and towards the end of the video on finding that he was still not married, asked the public to find a bride for him.



The video went viral on Twitter and received numerous retweets and likes along with several comments. Many users praised Sood for his simple nature and also wished the corn seller for his future.

"He's lucky guy ., personal met with national hero...," one user wrote.

Another user wrote about the struggle faced by small businesses and resilience shown by them.

"Small businesses face their share of hurdles in the corporate world, grappling with slim profit margins and intense competition. Yet, they persist with remarkable resilience, carving their own path and leaving an indelible mark on the business landscape," another user wrote.

This is not the first time that Sood has been seen spending time with public. In 2023, the actor received praise for helping Amarjeet Jaikar from Bihar get recognition and for offering him with a chance to sing in one of his movies.

