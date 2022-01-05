Sonu Nigam, family test COVID-19 positive: 'Eventually, people will have to live with it'

COVID-19: Sonu Nigam and family are currently in Dubai. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by sonunigamofficial)

Playback singer Sonu Nigam is the latest Bolkywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Nigam, his wife, son and sister-in-law have caught the virus. The singer and family are currently in Dubai. He took a test as he had to fly to India for a performance in Bhubaneswar and to shoot for reality show Super Singer Season 3.

“I got myself tested and I was Covid positive. I got myself retested. I was still positive. I got myself retested, retested and I still turned out to positive. But I think eventually people will have to live with it,” Sonu Nigam, 48, said in a video on Instagram on Tuesday.

He said he has, in the past, performed with a bad throat, viral fever, etc, and that he is feeling much better at present. “I am Covid positive but I’m not dying.”

He hummed a tune to show how his voice has not been affected by the virus. “If my throat is ok, I’m fine. But I feel bad for the people who would’ve had losses because of me.

Sonu Nigam is among a strong of Bollywood celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, at a time when India is seeing a massive surge in infections and a fast spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

On Monday, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor, actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal too tested positive. Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra are hospitalised in Mumbai after they tested positive for the virus.

Last month, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus.

Actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawai also tested positive for the virus recently.