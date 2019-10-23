Sonia Gandhi sets up panel to formulate Congress response to critical issues

Congress party is fully invested in reclaiming its mandate in the country and has already begun hustling to achieve this. In light of the developments, interim party president Sonia Gandhi has formed a committee of leaders who would debate and discuss important issues so that they are more equipped to challenge the decisions taken by the Centre.

According to a Times of India report, these top 21 leaders, who would meet under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi, will deliberate on the sole agenda of coming up with well-thought responses to the political moves of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Notably, the “committee on important issues” will reportedly be an informal body. The core committee will comprise of both Congress veterans and newer, young faces and plan to meet at least once a month to discuss issues that hog the headlines in Indian media.

Some such consequential issues they may be discussing could be the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, and the Uniform Civil Code.

During the monsoon session of Parliament, several decisions taken by the BJP government at the Centre and all the opposition could do was come up with unorganised, scattered, knee-jerk reactions and not a planned, political debate.