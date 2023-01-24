Sonam Wangchuk sleeps outdoors in -20 degrees Ladakh, Anand Mahindra says 'climate hero'

Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based social reformist whose life story inspired Bollywood film “3 Idiots”, recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggest extinction of two-third of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

In a video on YouTube, Wangchuk said “all is not well in Ladakh”.

"This is an urgent appeal from Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh (in the Indian Himalayas) to the people of India and the world to help protect the environmentally sensitive region of Ladakh," Wanchuk said in his video, while appealing to the Prime Minister to intervene and safeguard the fragile ecosystem under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Sonam Wangchuk plans to sit on a five-day “climate fast” from January 26, Republic Day, at Khardungla pass, 18, 000 feet above sea-level, where the temperature dips as low as - 40 degrees.

Wangchuk did a "test-run" and spent Sunday night on the rooftop of Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL) in Ladakh, which is 11,500 feet above sea-level. In a video posted on Twitter the morning after, he greeted his followers and said, "It's been minus 16.7 degrees, close to minus 17. And with wind chill factor, minus 20. I am alive and happily up."

Breastmilk sale by two companies prompts demand for a law barring practice “Thank you for all your support. This test went very well. I was not too uncomfortable. Just a little cold at the feet and knees. But I am fine and alive, thank you.” Lauding his efforts, industrialist Anand Mahindra who watched the video called him a “climate hero”. “This man is a climate hero,” Mahindra tweeted, sharing Wangchuk’s video. The business tycoon has praised Wangchuk in the past too, when he developed a solar-powered portable military tent to help Indian soldiers stay warm in high-altitude climes like Galwan Valley. ‘Sonam, you’re the man! I salute you. Your work is energising,” Mahindra had tweeted in February 2021. Wangchuk is an Innovator Academician, Education Reformist and the Founder and Advisor of SECMOL (Students'' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) - a non-traditional school which brought in educational reform in Ladakh region and improved the number of students clearing exams up to intermediate level.

