    Sonam Wangchuk sleeps outdoors in -20 degrees Ladakh, Anand Mahindra says 'climate hero'

    Sonam Wangchuk plans to sit on a five-day “climate fast” from January 26, Republic Day, at Khardungla pass in Ladakh, 18, 000 feet above sea-level, where the temperature dips as low as - 40 degrees.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    Sonam Wangchuk did a “test-run” and spent a night on the rooftop of Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL). (Image credit: @Wangchuk66/Twitter)

    Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based social reformist whose life story inspired Bollywood film “3 Idiots”, recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggest extinction of two-third of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

    In a video on YouTube, Wangchuk said “all is not well in Ladakh”.

    "This is an urgent appeal from Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh (in the Indian Himalayas) to the people of India and the world to help protect the environmentally sensitive region of Ladakh," Wanchuk said in his video, while appealing to the Prime Minister to intervene and safeguard the fragile ecosystem under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

