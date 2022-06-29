'Someone just said my name': Harsh Goenka's 'attention span' graph during Zoom meets is Twitter gold

Harsh Goenka's hilarious post was liked by hundreds of people on Twitter.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka routinely posts funny memes and jokes to humour his 1.7 million Twitter followers. In his latest, Goenka shared a line chart that he says accurately describes his attention span during Zoom meetings.

The RPG Group Chairman’s ‘attention span’ graph was across five colour-coded categories; each colour representing his state of mind as time passes during a Zoom meet.



MY ATTENTION SPAN IN A ZOOM MEETING: pic.twitter.com/jR118LgWM0

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 28, 2022

Goenka, through the tweet, is indicating that he grows increasingly distracted and restless during Zoom meetings and several things cross his mind as time passes.

His attention is pretty intact in the beginning, according to the chart, that indicates he was wondering why did the slides (of the meet) have so much text on them.

His attention seems to falter a bit after that as he realises in horror that there are 23 of those slides.

His attention span plunges down the graph soon after as he starts checking his phone. But, he is flung back to reality when he fears someone may have called out his name during the meeting. On realising that his fears were unfounded, his attention plummets down again to the bottom as he starts thinking about lunch.

The hilarious post was liked by hundreds of people on Twitter.



Updated the graph : Based on real life events pic.twitter.com/5mgbEkPZbD

— Shilpi (@Shilpi07049904) June 28, 2022

Someone even made a slight edit to the meme adding a new category for “sorry I was on mute”.Almost all users agreed that this representation is apt for them as well while many chimed in saying Goenka must also add Twitter time in the graph.