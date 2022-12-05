English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses Revenue Intelligence Officers
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Soccer or football? Joe Biden, Dutch PM Mark Rutte banter on Twitter

    FIFA World Cup 2022: "Football" won as the Netherlands sent the American side crashing out of the tournament.

    AFP
    December 05, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

    The perennial question of whether it's "soccer" (as Americans call it) or "football" prompted Twitter wisecracks between President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this weekend, as the Netherlands sent the United States crashing out of the World Cup.

    "It's called soccer," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter wishing the US team luck ahead of their last-16 clash against the Dutch side Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

    But the clinical Netherlands soon ended the United States' World Cup dream, sweeping into the quarter-finals with a ruthless 3-1 victory -- and Rutte was quick to respond to Biden's tweet.

    "Sorry Joe, football won," he wrote, adding a wink emoji.

     

    Biden's response came Sunday morning.

    "Strictly speaking, shouldn't it be 'voetbal'?" he replied, using the Dutch word for football.

    "Kidding aside: congrats to your team and country, Mark. Rematch in New Zealand," the US president added.

    The 2019 World Cup-winning US women's team could come up against the Netherlands at the tournament in New Zealand next year.
    AFP
    Tags: #FIFA World Cup 2022 #Joe Biden #Netherlands #USA
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 08:10 am