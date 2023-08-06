'So wholesome': Woman shares post on how LinkedIn helped her reconnect with childhood friend after 15 years

Vedika shared her happiness of finding her childhood friend after 15 years on Twitter as well. (Image: @Sangle_Vedika/Twitter)

It is safe to say that social media is both a boon and a bane. There is a lot of negative content on the internet that can dampen anyone’s spirits. From trolls to insensitive remarks, we have seen it all. However, there is a positive side as well. People turn to social media platforms for all sorts of things. Be it pure entertainment or help with something.

Several people have also connected with their long-lost friends or acquaintances through the power of social media. Something similar happened with a woman who reconnected with her childhood friend through LinkedIn.

Vedika shared her happiness of finding her childhood friend after 15 years on Twitter as well. She shared a screenshot of the LinkedIn chat with her friend named Barnali.

During the conversation, Vedika shared an old photograph with Barnali, in which the duo can be seen in their school uniforms. "By any chance, is the girl on the right side, you?" asked Vedika. To which Barnali responded "Aaa yess. Wait are you really Vedika?? From back then?"

“LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years,” read the caption of the post.

The post went viral online and social media users found it very heartwarming. The comments section was proof.

“So cute,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “So wholesome.”

“This is the best thing I’ve read today,” a third user remarked. “So lucky,” quipped a fourth Twitter user.

A user named Shivangi Sinha also shared her story which was quite similar to Vedika’s. “LinkedIn reunited me with my childhood friend as well! LinkedIn is the new Facebook, is it?” she wrote.