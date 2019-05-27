So, when are you quitting politics? Twitter asks Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu had promised, during the campaign, to quit politics if Rahul lost the mandate in Amethi
Only a month ago, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had publicly rejected all reports claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani has the capability to give Congress president Rahul Gandhi a tough competition on his home turf Amethi.
Such was Sidhu’s confidence in the political leanings of the Uttar Pradesh constituency’s electorate, that he had gone to the extent of promising to quit politics if Rahul lost the mandate in Amethi.
However, as vote counting proceeded on Thursday, Smriti Irani’s win became increasingly apparent. She eventually won with a margin of over 50,000 votes and Rahul conceded defeat, too. However, with this unlikely turn of event, a growing number of people on social media platform Twitter began urging the Congress minister to keep his words and resign.
Hello @sherryontopp
Looking forward to you keeping your word :)
"I will quit politics, if Rahul Gandhi loses Amethi: Navjot Singh Sidhu"
Hey @sherryontopp - time to honour your words..
— Vikrant (@vikrantkumar) May 23, 2019
Amethi results are out. Waiting for you to quit @sherryontopp.
— Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) May 23, 2019
