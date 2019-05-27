So, when are you quitting politics? Twitter asks Navjot Singh Sidhu

Only a month ago, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had publicly rejected all reports claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani has the capability to give Congress president Rahul Gandhi a tough competition on his home turf Amethi.

Such was Sidhu’s confidence in the political leanings of the Uttar Pradesh constituency’s electorate, that he had gone to the extent of promising to quit politics if Rahul lost the mandate in Amethi.

However, as vote counting proceeded on Thursday, Smriti Irani’s win became increasingly apparent. She eventually won with a margin of over 50,000 votes and Rahul conceded defeat, too. However, with this unlikely turn of event, a growing number of people on social media platform Twitter began urging the Congress minister to keep his words and resign.



Amethi results are out. Waiting for you to quit @sherryontopp. https://t.co/oN1qqJqS9Q

Will be interesting to see if Sidhu quits politics or pulls off a KRK.

Even Congressi People want sidhu to quit politics too..

Keep your words Paaji.. href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SiddhuQuitPolitics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SiddhuQuitPolitics #NavjotSidhu pic.twitter.com/XM3qe6sBsI

It would be better if you quit now, anyway Capt is going to kick you out of Punjab. You can at least say you kept your words #SiddhuQuitPolitics

Atleast do the drama of resigning, then Congo will do another drama of retaining you #SiddhuQuitPolitics otherwise people will shame you — #SahajaYoga (@BeingHumanRahul) May 24, 2019



