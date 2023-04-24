'Snowflake generation Gen Z' most difficult to work with in US, claims new survey

A recent study conducted by ResumeBuilder has revealed that some American business owners and managers hold a negative view of Gen Z workers, making it difficult for them to work in the workplace. The survey, which polled 1,344 people in managerial positions across different industries in the US earlier this month, asked them about their experiences working with those born in 1997 or later.

The results of the survey were shocking, with almost half (49%) of respondents declaring it difficult to work with Gen Z "all or most of the time." A staggering 79% of the respondents said they found them the most challenging generation to have in the workplace. The majority of them (59%) said that they had to fire a Gen Z employee, and 20% claimed to have axed one of the young workers within a week of their start date.

Managers and owners cited entitlement and a lack of effort, motivation, and productivity as reasons why they were given the boot. Some even claimed that the so-called "snowflake generation" was "too easily offended" and cited that as another reason to get rid of them. One honcho went on record, revealing why he believed Gen Z was maligned within the workplace.

The head of human resources at SGK Global Shipping Services, Akpan Ukeme, said, "In our organization, the Gen Zs I have interacted with can be exhausting because they lack discipline, and they like to challenge you. I've butted heads more than once with a Gen Z employee because since our company is online-based, they think they know everything about the digital world and that they can teach me. They think they're better than you, smarter than you, more capable than you, and they will tell you to your face."

Gen Z workers are currently aged 26 and under, meaning that much of their working life has occurred amid the COVID pandemic, which has upended traditional business structures. The Chief Career Advisor at ResumeBuilder, Stacie Haller, believes this may be why many members of Gen Z are struggling in the workplace. "As a result of COVID-19 and remote education, it's possible that Gen Z-ers lack the foundation to be more successful than older generations in entry-level positions," she stated. "We know that with remote work and education, communication skills do not develop as well, and people tend to work more independently. Hiring managers need to be cognizant of this when interviewing Gen Z-ers for positions. This generation may need more training when it comes to professional skills."

Despite these challenges, there is hope for the future. Adam Garfield, marketing director at HairBro, said that while Gen Z workers are often "proficient in using digital communication tools, they may lack some of the interpersonal skills required for face-to-face interactions." However, he also noted that the youngsters bring positive attributes to the workplace. "Compared to other generations, I find Gen Z to be highly innovative and adaptable," he declared. "They are not afraid to challenge the status quo and bring new ideas to the table. They also value authenticity and transparency and expect companies to be socially responsible and ethical." The ResumeBuilder research comes during a dark time for Gen Z who are just setting out in their careers. A separate study found that the young workers were already feeling burnt out and disconnected, which highlights the need for managers to be more supportive and empathetic towards the Gen Z workforce.