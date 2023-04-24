 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Snowflake generation Gen Z' most difficult to work with in US, claims new survey

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

Managers and owners claimed that the so-called "snowflake generation" was "too easily offended" and cited that as another reason to get rid of them.

Gen Z are difficult to work with, say office bosses. (Representational Image)

A recent study conducted by ResumeBuilder has revealed that some American business owners and managers hold a negative view of Gen Z workers, making it difficult for them to work in the workplace. The survey, which polled 1,344 people in managerial positions across different industries in the US earlier this month, asked them about their experiences working with those born in 1997 or later.

The results of the survey were shocking, with almost half (49%) of respondents declaring it difficult to work with Gen Z "all or most of the time." A staggering 79% of the respondents said they found them the most challenging generation to have in the workplace. The majority of them (59%) said that they had to fire a Gen Z employee, and 20% claimed to have axed one of the young workers within a week of their start date.

Managers and owners cited entitlement and a lack of effort, motivation, and productivity as reasons why they were given the boot. Some even claimed that the so-called "snowflake generation" was "too easily offended" and cited that as another reason to get rid of them. One honcho went on record, revealing why he believed Gen Z was maligned within the workplace.

The head of human resources at SGK Global Shipping Services, Akpan Ukeme, said, "In our organization, the Gen Zs I have interacted with can be exhausting because they lack discipline, and they like to challenge you. I've butted heads more than once with a Gen Z employee because since our company is online-based, they think they know everything about the digital world and that they can teach me. They think they're better than you, smarter than you, more capable than you, and they will tell you to your face."