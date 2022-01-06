Kim Mi Soo, Korean actor in 'Snowdrop', dies

Kim Mi Soo had a supporting role in "Snowdrop". (Image credit: IMDB)

South Korean actor Kim Mi Soo, best known for her supporting role in Korean TV series “Snowdrop”, died on Wednesday. She was 29, as per reports (31 as per the Korean calendar). The cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan 5,” her agency, Landscape Entertainment, said in a statement, reported Variety. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

The news of Kim Mi Soo's sudden death shocked her fans and fans of the TV show.



we didn't expect this. this is actually shocking. deepest condolence, kim mi soo. watching snowdrop will be more painful right now :< pic.twitter.com/SPRYEqMcmT

— barbara (@barbslovesick) January 5, 2022

“We didn't expect this This is actually shocking… Watching Snowdrop will be more painful right now,” a Twitter user said.

Another fan shared the actor's lines from "Snowdrop".



Room 207 will never be the same without Kim Mi Soo (Yeo Jeongmin).

One of Jeong min's powerful lines. Rest in peace unnie! pic.twitter.com/OOTVgEwT2P — rodgeee_ (@rogelyn_jarlega) January 5, 2022

“Snowdrop”, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is adapted from the handwritten notes of a man who escaped from a political prison camp in North Korea. It is set against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.

In the show, Kim Mi-soo plays the role of Yeo Jung-min, a fourth-year History major student and dormmate of the protagonist.

South Korean TV shows, or “K-dramas”, as they’re popularly called, have gained massive global popularity in recent years, including in India. Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have capitalised on the growing interest for Korean dramas by regularly adding new shows in various genres.

In December 2020, Netflix had stated that viewing for Korean language dramas in India had increased by more than 370 per cent in 2020.