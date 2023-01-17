Snapdeal boss Kunal Bahl reveals shocking experience of flying to Nepal: ‘Stuffed tissue paper in window’

Days after an aircraft carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal’s resort city of Pokhara, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl has shared the horrifying experience that made him resolve never to fly to Pokhara again. Bahl said that he was flying to the Nepalese city a few years ago when he noticed airflow from a crack in the plane window. Upon informing cabin crew, a flight attendant ‘fixed’ the issue by stuffing tissue paper into the crevice.

Kunal Bahl revealed his shocking mid-air experience just days after Nepal witnessed its worst aviation disaster in three decades. A Yeti Airlines flight with 68 passengers and four crew plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday, January 15.

The crash once again put the spotlight on the problems faced by Nepal’s aviation industry and prompted Bahl to talk about his own unsatisfactory experience of flying to Nepal.

“Few years ago on my flight to Pokhara, when I told the stewardess that airflow was coming from the corner of a window while airborne, she brought a tissue paper & stuffed the crevice,” he wrote on Twitter. “Decided to never fly to Pokhara again expecting the worst one day.”

Nepal's aviation industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas, as well as ferrying foreign mountain climbers. But the sector has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.

The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.

Nepal also has some of the world's trickiest and most remote runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with difficult approaches and capricious weather.

Its deadliest aviation accident occurred in 1992, when all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet were killed when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.

(With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

