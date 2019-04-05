App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snapchat confirms its testing Status, Passport features

The photo-messaging app has been trying its best to retain users by releasing new features and updates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Snapchat’s popularity has reduced since its biggest competitor Facebook introduced ‘Stories’ on its apps like Instagram and WhatsApp. The photo-messaging app has since then been trying its best to retain users by releasing new features and updates. Snapchat is now testing new features on its existing Maps UI and also plans to introduce two new features called Status and Passport.

Snapchat has confirmed that it has been working on these features after Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineer tweeted about Snap Inc’s new upcoming features.

TechCrunch got in touch with an employee from Snapchat who confirmed that the company is working on the three features. The employee said,” Yes, we are currently testing new ways for Snapchatters to better communicate on the Snap Map with their friends. This test is running with a percentage of Snapchatters in Australia.” Until now, Snapchat’s Map UI shows a special Bitmoji of the user while they are on a road trip, or at the beach, or if there is a breaking news moment. This new feature would essentially inform other users what the Snapchatter is up to and it does not necessarily mean that they drop-in by the user.

The feature would be combined with ‘Status’ which would essentially let the user update the information on what they have been doing at a particular place. 

Passport would help users keep track of places they’ve been and with whom. The places stored in Passport would be saved from the ‘Status’ updated by the user. Users can choose to view or delete a place from their history at any given time. Status, like Snap Stories, would remain posted for 24 hours whereas Passport entries stay in the log till the user deletes it.

If users do not wish to show up on the Snap Map, they can switch to ghost mode which would hide their location. The location-based content disappears if a user does not open the app for more than eight hours. However, switching to ghost mode would not allow the user to see the statuses updated by their friends either. 
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Snap Maps #Snapchat #Snapchat features #Snapchat Passport #Snapchat Status

