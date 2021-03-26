Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, announces launch of its first India original series

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app announced the launch of its first India original series on March 26.

Snap's first original series in India is titled Phone Swap India. While Phone Swap is one of the most popular and long-standing Snap Originals in the US, the company said, the series has been given a local touch for the Indian audience.

Phone Swap which is now in its 12th season has reached over 69 million unique viewers on Snapchat in the US.

Along with Phone Swap and other originals, Snapchat offers a lot of content which has found traction amid Indian audiences as well.

According to Snapchat data, more than 70 million people in India watched shows on Snapchat and Snap’s daily active user base grew by over 150 percent last year.

This is why it doesn't come as a surprise that Snap is making local content for Indian audience.

Launching on March 27, Phone Swap India will be a 12-episode series in Hinglish and has English and Hindi subtitles. Each episode follows two people on a blind date, who are unexpectedly forced to trade phones and then afterwards decide if they want to go on a second date. The series was filmed in Mumbai by Colosceum Media along with Team Whistle. The series will be available on Snapchat’s Discover.

“We have always believed in the importance of investing in a local content experience, working closely with local production partners,” said Vanessa Guthrie, Head of Snap Originals. “This is our first Snap Original made for our Indian community and we have so much more in store," she added.

Along with Phone Swap India, Snap last year in October had announced a spate of new original content including an upcoming Snap Original with rapper and lyricist Raftaar, and exclusive creator shows with the likes of Anushka Sen, Ruhi Singh and Vir Das.