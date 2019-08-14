App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snap Inc. launches Spectacles 3 with dual cameras for $380 in the US

For a premium feel and durability, the new Spectacles 3 feature a steel wire frame instead of thick plastic found on previous models.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat, has launched a new version of its Spectacles called Spectacles 3. The latest version would be a limited release and is priced at $380.

Spectacles 3 is the most expensive version released by the company. As an upgrade, Spectacles 3 features two lenses instead of one found on the previous version. The two cameras support Augmented Reality (AR) with better depth mapping.

For a premium feel and durability, the new Spectacles 3 feature a steel wired frame instead of thick plastic found on previous models. 

The smart-wearable glasses allow users to record videos and stills with the lenses on either side. To record a 60-second video, users can tap on either of the buttons. For photos, uses would need to press and hold the button. 

The media is saved in Snapchat’s Memories in HD and can also be exported to the Camera Roll in various formats like Circular, Horizontal, Square, Virtual, etc.

Spectacles 3 would be available in two colour options — Carbon and Mineral. Both the variants are up for pre-orders in the US and would go on sale sometime during Fall.

For charging the wearable glasses, there is a leather charging case with a USB Type-C port that can full charge Spectacles 3 up to four times.

Snap Inc. has not released any version of its Spectacles in India. However, the company's recent head office opening to improve its base could possibly make way for a Spectacle 3 release in India.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 10:52 am

tags #smartphones #Snapchat #Technology

