MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Smuggled Russian sapphire-diamond brooch, ear clips auctioned for nearly $900,000

The jewels were smuggled out of Russia for safekeeping during the 1917 revolution in which the tsar, his wife and their children were massacred.

AFP
November 12, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
The jewels belonged to Russia's Romanov imperial . dynasty.(Image credit: www.sothebys.com)

The jewels belonged to Russia's Romanov imperial . dynasty.(Image credit: www.sothebys.com)

A sapphire-and-diamond brooch and matching ear clips which once belonged to Russia's Romanov imperial dynasty were snapped up at a Sotheby's auction Wednesday for nearly $900,000.

The jewels, which belonged to grand duchess Maria Pavlovna the Elder (1854-1920), the aunt of the last tsar, Nicholas II, were smuggled out of Russia for safekeeping during the 1917 revolution in which the tsar, his wife and their children were massacred.

"The storied history of the Romanov jewels undoubtedly proved the power of provenance, with collectors from around the world vying for the winning bid," Sotheby's head of sale Olivier Wagner said in a statement.

They went for 806,500 Swiss francs ($885,000, 765,000 euros) including premiums at the Geneva auction -- far more than their estimated value of between $300,000 and $500,000.

Dating from around 1900, the brooch contains an oval sapphire from Ceylon, now Sri Lanka, weighing 26.80 carats.

Close

Related stories

The ear clips have step-cut sapphires weighing 6.69 and 9.36 carats respectively.

During the Russian revolution, Maria Pavlovna, who had a legendary passion for jewels, entrusted her jewellery to British diplomat Albert Henry Stopford.

Dressed in workman's clothes, Stopford had collected the jewels from Vladimir Palace in Saint Petersburg. He dismantled them, folding the pieces into old newspaper for protection.

The aristocrat and antiques dealer set out for London on September 26, 1917 carrying 244 pieces of Maria Pavlovna's jewels in a bag.

Among them were the sapphire brooch and earrings, and the Vladimir Tiara, now owned by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

"After an incredible journey through all the countries of Scandinavia, he arrived in London by boat, where he deposited the jewels in a bank safe," Wagner told AFP before Wednesday's auction.

Pavlovna, often referred to as the "Queen of St. Petersburg", was one of the last Romanovs to leave Russia when she finally fled in 1919.

She died in France a year later.

The jewels were passed to her daughter, princess Elena of Greece and Denmark, and then down through the family until they were first auctioned by Sotheby's Geneva in 2009.

Back then, they were purchased by a European aristocratic family for almost $500,000.

Wagner said before Wednesday's sale that he expected a "very good result", pointing out that the sapphire market had grown a lot since the jewels last changed owners.

Besides the grand duchess's jewels, the biggest-ticket item during Wednesday's sale was a set of two identical square-cut diamond earrings, which went under the hammer for $5.6 million, including premiums.
AFP
Tags: #auction #Russia #Sotheby's
first published: Nov 12, 2021 08:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.