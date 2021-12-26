Smriti Irani shares photo of daughter with fiancé, welcomes him to 'mad cap family'

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle got engaged to Arjun Bhalla. (Image credit: Twitter)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday announced her daughter Shanelle's engagement on Instagram. Shanelle got engaged to Arjun Bhalla as Irani shared beautiful pictures of the couple.

The first picture features Bhalla proposing to Shanelle at a picturesque location. The second photo had the couple in all smiles, with Shanelle showing off her engagement ring.

Irani wrote a heartfelt message with the photos: "To the man who now has our heart, Arjun Bhalla, welcome to our madcap family... bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse... me for a Saas (you have been officially warned) God bless (sic)."

The internet showered love on the new couple after the announcement. Wrestler Geeta Phogat, actor Sikandar Kher and designer Anita Shroff Adjania congratulated both Irani and Shanelle. Producer Ekta Kapoor commented, "You prayed so hard for this. So happy."

Meanwhile, fans congratulated Irani for finally becoming a mother-in-law, a role that Irani had portrayed for years on silver screen. Yogesh Verma wrote, "Congratulations, Smriti Didi. You have finally become a mother-in-law.

Read more: 'You have my apology': Smriti Irani's tribute to armed forces wives

Instagram user @tealeaves_coffeebeans commented, "Congratulations, Ma'am! You will be the coolest 'saas'." another user @atriom_rimaga wrote, "Finally, you're going to be a 'saas'. Congratulations to the cuties, and both sets of parents. Wishing the love birds a happy, healthy, safe and long life."

Apart from Shanelle, the Union minister has two more children, Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Irani's kids with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

Read more: How effective can raising marriageable age for girls be?

(With ANI inputs)