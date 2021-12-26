MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Smriti Irani shares photo of daughter with fiancé, welcomes him to 'mad cap family'

As wishes poured in for the family, fans congratulated Smriti Irani for finally becoming a mother-in-law, a role that she had portrayed for years on silver screen

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle got engaged to Arjun Bhalla. (Image credit: Twitter)

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle got engaged to Arjun Bhalla. (Image credit: Twitter)


Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday announced her daughter Shanelle's engagement on Instagram. Shanelle got engaged to Arjun Bhalla as Irani shared beautiful pictures of the couple.

The first picture features Bhalla proposing to Shanelle at a picturesque location. The second photo had the couple in all smiles, with Shanelle showing off her engagement ring.

Irani wrote a heartfelt message with the photos: "To the man who now has our heart, Arjun Bhalla, welcome to our madcap family... bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse... me for a Saas (you have been officially warned) God bless (sic)."

The internet showered love on the new couple after the announcement. Wrestler Geeta Phogat, actor Sikandar Kher and designer Anita Shroff Adjania congratulated both Irani and Shanelle. Producer Ekta Kapoor commented, "You prayed so hard for this. So happy."

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, fans congratulated Irani for finally becoming a mother-in-law, a role that Irani had portrayed for years on silver screen. Yogesh Verma wrote, "Congratulations, Smriti Didi. You have finally become a mother-in-law.

Read more: 'You have my apology': Smriti Irani's tribute to armed forces wives

Instagram user @tealeaves_coffeebeans commented, "Congratulations, Ma'am! You will be the coolest 'saas'." another user @atriom_rimaga wrote, "Finally, you're going to be a 'saas'. Congratulations to the cuties, and both sets of parents. Wishing the love birds a happy, healthy, safe and long life."

Apart from Shanelle, the Union minister has two more children, Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Irani's kids with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

Read more: How effective can raising marriageable age for girls be?

(With ANI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arjun Bhalla #Shanelle #Smriti Irani
first published: Dec 26, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.