you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Smriti Irani's comeback on 'Saas' jokes over daughter's fiancé: 'Son-in-law at receiving end, not bahu'

Smriti Irani shared another photo of her daughter Shanelle Irani and fiancé Arjun Bhalla as she thanked well-wishes.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
Smriti Irani shared a photo of her daughter Shanelle Irani and fiancé Arjun Bhalla.




Union Minister Smriti Irani, who announced her daughter Shanelle's engagement on Instagram during the weekend, thanked people who sent in their wishes to the young couple.

Smriti Irani had shared beautiful pictures of Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla on Sunday. The first picture featured Bhalla proposing to Shanelle Irani at a picturesque location. The second photo had the couple in all smiles, with the bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring.

On Tuesday, Smriti Irani shared another photo of the couple as she thanked well-wishes.

“Many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness... We are overwhelmed,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you.”










A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)



Irani, who was congratulated on social media for becoming a mother-in-law, a role that she had portrayed for years on silver screen in the TV drama “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, had a snappy comeback in her latest post.

“Many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback… Keep the laughter going... after all ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi (now, it’s not the daughter-in-law who’s at the receiving end, but the son-in-law).”

While Shanelle Irani is Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani, Smriti Irani has two more children, Zohr and Zoish.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arjun Bhalla #Shanelle Irani #Smriti Irani
first published: Dec 29, 2021 09:24 am

