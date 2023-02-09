English
    Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's wedding at Rajasthan fort today. Groom, venue, other details

    Smriti Irani had announced in December 2021 that Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla are engaged. There’s high security at the Rajasthan fort for the VIP wedding.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST
    Smriti Irani had shared a photo of her daughter Shanelle Irani and fiancé Arjun Bhalla in December 2021.

    Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle is set to get married to Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan on February 9, news agency PTI reported. The wedding comes a little over a year after the minister announced the couple’s engagement.

    The wedding festivities are being held at the famous Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district near Jodhpur, according to PTI. The 16th century property is owned by the former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and nestled in the golden sand dunese.
    The property has been decked up for the wedding festivities.

    Only 50 members have been invited to the wedding ceremonies and all are said to be family members and very close ones, PTI reported. The guest list was reportedly given to the fort management.

    The ceremonies began on Wednesday with the rituals like “mehendi” or henna ceremony and “haldi” or the application of turmeric. The celebrations will culminate in the night with a musical and dance programme along with dinner.