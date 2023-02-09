Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's wedding at Rajasthan fort today. Groom, venue, other details

Smriti Irani had shared a photo of her daughter Shanelle Irani and fiancé Arjun Bhalla in December 2021.

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle is set to get married to Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan on February 9, news agency PTI reported. The wedding comes a little over a year after the minister announced the couple’s engagement.

The wedding festivities are being held at the famous Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district near Jodhpur, according to PTI. The 16th century property is owned by the former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and nestled in the golden sand dunese.

The property has been decked up for the wedding festivities.

Only 50 members have been invited to the wedding ceremonies and all are said to be family members and very close ones, PTI reported. The guest list was reportedly given to the fort management.

The ceremonies began on Wednesday with the rituals like “mehendi” or henna ceremony and “haldi” or the application of turmeric. The celebrations will culminate in the night with a musical and dance programme along with dinner.

"All the arrangements have been done in the fort with respect to the events of the wedding. We are committed to making the experience for the guests here memorable,” PTI reported quoting a Khimsar Fort staff member.

While Zubin Irani, the minister’s husband and the groom reached the venue on Tuesday, Smriti Irani, reached Jodhpur on Wednesday morning and headed straight to the venue by road to join the functions. Irani was attending the parliament session in Delhi earlier this week.

There’s high security at the venue for the VIP event, Gajendra Singh Khimsar personally overseeing the wedding arrangements.

This is the second high-profile wedding to take place in Rajasthan this week. On Tuesday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer.

In December 2021, Smriti Irani had shared beautiful pictures of Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla, announcing their engagement. The first picture featured Bhalla proposing to Shanelle, a law graduate, at a picturesque location. The second photo had the couple in all smiles, with the bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring.

(With inputs from PTI)