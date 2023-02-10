Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle gets married at Rajasthan fort

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle married Arjun Bhalla, a Canada-based lawyer, in Rajasthan on February 9, news agency PTI reported. The wedding comes a little over a year after the minister announced the couple’s engagement.

The wedding festivities were held at the famous Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district near Jodhpur, according to PTI. The 16th century property is owned by the former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and nestled in the golden sand dunes.

Only 50 members were invited to the wedding ceremonies and all are said to be family members and very close ones, PTI reported. The guest list was reportedly given to the fort management.

The ceremonies began on Wednesday with the rituals like “mehendi” or henna ceremony and “haldi” or the application of turmeric.