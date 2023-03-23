Smriti Irani dances to ‘Roop Tera Mastana’, meets ‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha at Delhi event

Union Minister Smriti Irani was recently filmed dancing to ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ at an event in Delhi. Irani, who is celebrating her 47th birthday today, shook a leg with guests at a women empowerment event in the national capital on March 21.

A video from the 'Collaborative Efforts Towards Empowerment of Women's Day' event was shared on social media by news agency ANI. It shows Smriti Irani approaching a group of women who begin dancing with her as 'Roop Tera Mastana' from the 1969 film Aradhana plays in the background. The minister took turns dancing with several women in the group, and was all smiles as she twirled and encouraged others to join them.

Footage of the dance has been viewed over 25,000 times on Twitter.

Irani also shared glimpses from the event on Instagram, where she has a following of 1.3 million. The Minister Women and Child Development shared a series of three selfies with content creator Shraddha Jain, better known by her Instagram name ‘Aiyyo Shraddha.’

“To all the sassy saas & conniving bahus Shraddha and I say ‘Aiyyo’,” Irani captioned the post in reference to the TV show that turned her into a household name – ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Smriti Irani is celebrating her birthday today and has been responding to the wishes coming her way on social media. The union minister is an active social media user with 12.7 million followers on Twitter and a million more on Instagram.

Moneycontrol News