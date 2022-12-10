Small dog accidentally sent through airport X-ray in backpack

Many a prohibited items are confiscated at airport security, but would you ever think it could be a dog?

Earlier this week, officials at a US airport spotted a small dog while scanning the backpack of a traveller.

The Transportation Security Administration tweeted photos of the scan to iterate the right way to carry pets along on flights.

"A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport (in Wisconsin) this week," they tweeted. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. "

In this case, the dog owner was clearly unaware of the SOP to be followed.

TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle said an officer explained the correct steps to the passenger.

Speaking to USA Today, she added that the dog, a Chihuahua Dachshund mix, was a little skittish after coming out of the X-ray. The incident was reported less than a month after a cat was found stuck in a passenger's checked-in baggage at the JFK Airport. It had crawled into the bag unbeknownst to the traveler. Scan finds cat stuck in luggage at New York’s JFK Airport

