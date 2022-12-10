 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Small dog accidentally sent through airport X-ray in backpack

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

The dog, a Chihuahua Dachshund mix, was a little skittish after coming out of the X-ray, officials said.

(Image credit: @TSA_GreatLakes)

Many a prohibited items are confiscated at airport security, but would you ever think it could be a dog?

Earlier this week, officials at a US airport spotted a small dog while scanning the backpack of a traveller.

The Transportation Security Administration tweeted photos of the scan to iterate the right way to carry pets along on flights.

"A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport (in Wisconsin) this week," they tweeted. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. "

 

In this case, the dog owner was clearly unaware of the SOP to be followed.

TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle said an officer explained the correct steps to the passenger.