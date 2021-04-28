SIS records net profit of Rs 102 crore in Q4

Security and Intelligence Services India Ltd Group on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 102 crore for the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The company, which is also into the cash logistics business, had earned a profit of Rs 107 crore in the corresponding January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue for the quarter increased 10.7 per cent at Rs 2,445.2 crore, against Rs 2,209.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. For the cash logistics solutions segment, the revenue during the quarter has seen a jump of 44.4 per cent to Rs 100 crore from Rs 69 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the company's net profit rose 26 per cent to Rs 367 crore from Rs 292 crore in 2019-20. At the same time, revenue for the fiscal was up 7.6 per cent at Rs 9,127.1 crore from Rs 8,485.2 crore in the previous fiscal.

"The financial year 2020-21 has been a year of validation. "The 7.6 per cent y-o-y revenue growth and the highest-ever profit of Rs 367 crore in year of GDP contraction underline three unique characteristics of SIS," SIS Group Managing Director Rituraj Kishore Sinha said.

The company's essential services are a fundamental need of society leading to inelastic demand, he said. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) remains intact at about 20 per cent across varying growth years as working capital intensity adjusts, it added.