Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram, breaks record for fastest to reach 1 million followers

Renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who began his career spanning six decades with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), joined Instagram on September 24. The 94-year-old naturalist charted a world record in less than 24 hours by becoming the Instagram profile that gained one million followers in over four hours.

The noted television personality from the United Kingdom debuted on Instagram at 2 am PDT and his account reached one million followers in just over four hours later at 6:44 PDT. The video message he shared, highlighting the immediate need to conserve nature, went viral in no time and clocked in over 10.5 million views and almost 40,000 comments already.

One of the comments came from the official Instagram account of the Guinness World Records, in which they congratulated him for breaking a world record. The comment read: “Congratulations Sir David - a new record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram.”

Sir David Attenborough’s first post, an IGTV video about global warming concerns, read: “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication – to me – because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our oceans… The list goes on and on. But we know what to do about it, and that is why I am tackling this new way — for me — of communication.”

He added: “Over the next few weeks, I will be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them.”

Sir David posted his second Instagram video on September 25 at around 4.15 IST.

The veteran broadcaster has not be posting on Instagram himself, instead, Collin Butfield and Johnnie Hughes – who had worked with Sir David on upcoming Netflix documentary ‘A Life On Our Planet’ – will be running the account on his behalf.

They explained: “Social media isn’t Sir David’s usual habitat so while he has recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we are helping to run this account.”

The previous record holder for fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram was Friends star Jennifer Aniston. She had joined the social media platform on October 15, 2019 and had gained one million followers within five hours and 16 minutes. Before her, footballer David Beckham, Pope Francis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have held a record in this category.