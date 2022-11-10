Single’s Day 2022: Facts about and expectations from China’s shopping extravaganza

China's Single's Day, the world's biggest shopping event lasting about two weeks, will begin tomorrow, November 11. E-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com will attract buyers with big discounts, hoping to end up with record-breaking sales.

Single's Day is said to be even bigger than the Black Friday sale and Amazon's Prime Day combined. The shopping bonanza is the commercialisation of an observance started by some college students back in the 1990s to celebrate singlehood.

They decided the date November 11 (11/11) as it is seen symbolising four bare branches -- Chinese slang for a single men.

Over time, on this day, single people began splurging on themselves and this is where big players like Alibaba came in.

In 2009, Alibaba branded Single's Day an online shopping festival and started offering discounts to buyers. Its competitor JD.com also jumped on the bandwagon.

Over the years, it evolves into the extravaganza that it is today.

In 2021, both the e-commerce platforms set new records with their Single's Day sales.

This year, Alibaba will be offering customer 2 million new products and will have an expanded sales window. Popular influencers will promote products ranging from make-up to electronics.

But 2022 will be challenging. Many others platforms have come in to capitalise on Single's Day so there is increased competition.

Also, confidence among consumers has been shaken by coronavirus lockdowns and caution about inflation, Forbes magazine reported.

It is to be seen how e-commerce sites fare in comparison to last year, when shoppers bought goods worth a whopping $131 billion.