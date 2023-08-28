Single dad dresses up as 'Mom' for Mother’s Day event at daughter's school. Watch

Stills from the video uploaded by Pratchaya Tadeebu.

A single dad in Thailand has received heaps of praise from social media users after he uploaded a video showing how he'd dressed up as a "mom" for his daughter's Mother's Day celebration at school. The video has since been shared widely across all social media platforms.

In the clip, 48-year-old Pratchaya Tadeebu, also known as "Joe", can be seen sitting in a crowded open hall amongst other parents and students wearing a chequered dress and a wig, while his teenage daughter Nattawadee Kornjan aka "Cream" first bows before him and then hugs him tightly. A widely smiling Joe is then seen returning his daughter's embrace and planting several kisses on her forehead before petting her in the most motherly fashion.

Sharing the video on Facebook and Tiktok, Joe wrote, “Mother’s Day is here. A ‘mother’ I can be for you.”



After the clip went viral, Joe told local media outlets that Cream was actually an adopted child and that he'd raised her as a single dad.

"Even though I am a single father and her stepfather, I always tell Cream that she is my daughter, and I love her like my own biological child," Mashable quoted him as saying. "I will do my best as both father and mother in order to take care of my girl."

The duo had initially discussed their plans for Mother's Day, which is celebrated annually on August 12, and not wanting his kid to feel left out, decided that he'd dress up as a woman for the occasion.

