'Single boys in winter': Man's gimmick on Delhi metro with covers, pillow is viral

Delhi Metro is no stranger to strange things. And the latest addition to the capital’s hilarious sightings on the metro features a man walking up to an empty line of seats and just sleeping on it – pillow and covers included.

An Instagram content creator, Mohit Gauhar’s video is viral with over 93,000 views.

Baffled commuters stare at the man in disbelief as he proceeds to lie down on the seats, cover himself up cozily as if he is falling asleep. This happened in the broad daylight, as visible in the 20-odd second clip. He captioned the reel: “Single boys in winter.”