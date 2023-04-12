Singer Lucky Ali apologises to ‘Hindu brothers’, deletes controversial post

Singer Lucky Ali generated a controversy with his post on Brahmans (Image credit: officialluckyali/Facebook)

Lucky Ali has apologised for a controversial post in which he claimed word the “Brahman” is derived from “Abram.” In the now-deleted post, the 64-year-old singer-songwriter had said that “all Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations.”

The outcry his post generated led to its removal and then an apology. Lucky Ali said his intention was to bring people closer together, not to “cause distress or anger amongst anyone.”

“I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that,” he wrote on Facebook on April 12. “My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn't come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Although he deleted his first post, screenshots of it are still being widely circulated on social media. “The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves? [sic]” Ali had written.