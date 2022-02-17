English
    Singaporean student identifies Indian cities by looking at map without borders on quiz show

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
    Maximilian Zeng loves geography and is studying biochemistry at Imperial College, London. (Image credit: Screengrabs from the episode on YouTube)

    A 22-year-old Singaporean student wowed viewers and won hearts by demonstrating his immense memory and knowledge of geography with his quick-fire answers to questions pertaining to maps on a British quiz show.

    Maximilian Zeng identified multiple capital cities and their corresponding states just by looking at a pin on what appears to be a random spot on the map of India devoid of state borders in one of the episodes of University Challenge.

    The biochemistry student from Imperial College won his team bonus points at quarter-finals of the popular, long-running British television quiz programme between student contestants from King’s College London and Imperial College London. The episode was aired in January this year.

    When a map of India is flashed on screen with its state borders removed and just a pin on the map indicating a state capital, contestants were supposed to name the capital city and its corresponding state.

    Zeng took seconds to press the buzzer and got all the answers right: Chennai, and Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, West Bengal, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

    Interestingly, there appeared to be at least one Indian-origin student in the King's College team -- medical student Ananth Sathyanath -- who did not answer the first question.

    Speaking about his love of geography Zeng told Channel NewsAsia that his fascination with maps from a very young age.

    “It's kind of a... fixation. I have very little of a social life. So I have a very restricted set of interests. I just think of maps all day,” he said.

    He also said that he does not trust Google Maps. “I hate Google Maps. I have OpenStreetMap open constantly.”

    Zeng said he received his first world map when he was three and knew all countries and capitals by the time he was six.

    He stares at a map for four hours each day, he said.

    But, the 22-year-old, who has turned out to be a favourite among social media users especially in Britain says he does not have much of a social life. "I have very little of a social life. So I have a very restricted set of interests. I just think of maps all day,” he said.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:08 pm

