Singapore restaurant job pay, perks impresses Indians: 'better than a corporate job'

The restaurant ad from Singapore impressed Twitter users. (Image: @GabbbarSingh/X)

In a resounding call for change within India's restaurant industry, a recruitment poster in Singapore has garnered widespread attention for its promise of robust employee benefits and reasonable wages.

The eye-catching ad, posted by the popular Twitter account @GabbbarSingh, showcases a job opening for kitchen crew and service staff at Ajumma’s Korean Restaurant, a fast-casual eatery in Singapore.

The ad's stark portrayal of employee perks and competitive wages has ignited a dialogue about the value of labour and the treatment of workers in low-paying positions, especially in India.

The ad for potential part-time workers offers an hourly wage ranging from $10 to $15 and full time service crew will make $2750 to $3300 a month. However, what truly captures attention is the comprehensive array of benefits that accompanies this recruitment drive.

Apart from the basic wage, employees are promised an "additional meal allowance", "medical benefits and health examination subsidies", study leave, sponsorship for educational courses and several bonuses through the year.

As social media ignited with conversations around the recruitment poster, an observant user aptly pointed out, "Better than a corporate job, lol."

Among the myriad comments, an Instagram user astutely noted, "We see them as perks because we don't find them being offered here. They see them as their minimum responsibility towards their employees."

An equally compelling remark emerged from a commentator who brought the wage disparity into sharp focus: "So, they're getting about 5000 to 7000 rupees in an 8-hour day job. This is what a worker in a restaurant in a Tier 2/3 city in India might earn in a whole month. Indian wage structure needs some regulations. Right now, it's really unfair for those who don't have much money."

“$10 - $15 is the average hourly wage rate across the developed world. Now, just compare it with the Indian hourly rate,” wrote another user. “This is what a good company is, actually caring about their employees,” another comment read.

However, one user also juxtaposed the cost of living in Singapore which justifies higher wages.

“One time Uber fare from airport to city is approx $40.”

Ajumma’s has been operating in Singapore since 2014.